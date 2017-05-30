Kenilworth’s worthy people and businesses honoured at The Worthies 2017

The winners of this year’s Worthies, Kenilworth’s unique awards, have been revealed.

11 different groups and people were recognised at the ceremony held on Thursday May 25 at The Woodside Hotel.

Indian Edge owner Kobir Ali receiving the Restaurant of the Year award. Copyright: Gecko Photography

The winners were:

Business of the Year - Kenilworth Books

Small Business of the Year - Crustum

Business Person of the Year - Gemma Owen – Stitched Up

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Se�nna Holland. Copyright: Gecko Photography

Restaurant of the Year - The Indian Edge

Retailer of the Year - Steve Crowe & Son Butchers

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Lewis Smith – Kenilworth Arts Festival

Sports Team of the Year - Fitness Worx

Organisation of the Year - Kenilworth Lions

Pub of the Year - The Virgins and Castle

The Young Persons Worthies Award in memory of Milan Patel - Zien Zhou

The Worthies Award - Jean Gwillam

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, Seánna Holland, said the awards were even better than last year’s.

She added: “It was such a lovely evening and a great thank you to the people of Kenilworth.

“Some go above and beyond to make it such a lovely place to live and work.”

Speaking after the event, the owner of Indian Edge, Kobir Ali, said he was very surprised to win Restaurant of the Year for a second time.

He said: “Coming along to the finals we honestly didn’t think we’d receive it this year. We had to make a speech up on the stage.

“We’re really proud of this award, and it’s deserved because of all the hard work we’ve put in.”

Seánna confirmed the awards would return again next year.