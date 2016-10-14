Kenilworth’s resident film star set for Hall of Fame

Kenilworth’s resident film star is set to be inducted as the first member of the UK’s black film and television Hall of Fame.

Earl Cameron, 99, has been in the acting business for 70 years and has starred in more than 90 films and productions.

The Bermudian-born actor was one of the first to break the television ‘colour ban’ and after moving to Britain in the 1940s, the father-of-five played roles in London’s West End.

In 1951 he then became the first black actor to secure a role in a British feature film, which was called Pool of London.

Mr Cameron, who moved to Warwickshire in 2004, is well-known for his role as Pinder Romania in James Bond film Thunderball and starred in various other films including Inception, The Interpreter and The Queen.

He has also appeared in numerous TV shows including Jackanory, Dangerman, Doctor Who, Kavanagh QC and Waking the Dead.

In 2009 Mr Cameron was awarded a CBE for his services to drama and in 2012 he also had a theatre named after him in his home country Bermuda.

The Screen Nation ‘Hall of Frame’ is a project which has been created by the Screen Nation Foundation to honour individuals of African-Caribbean heritage, who have made remarkable contributions to the UK film and production industry.

Mr Cameron will be the inaugural inductee of the ‘Hall of Fame’ event which will celebrate and honour his long-standing acting career.

Mr Cameron said: “It feels wonderful to be the first member of the hall of fame and it will be quite an occasion for me. They are sending a car for me on Sunday October 23 to get to the event. It was a complete surprise to me and I am honoured to be the first member.”

The induction event will also include a look back at the distinguished actor’s career and a special screening of Pool of London, which helped to put the actor’s career on the map.

The UK representative of the Bermuda Government will also be at the event to present an honorary plaque to Mr Cameron.

Reflecting on the changing film industry, Mr Cameron said: “The film industry has changed and the type of films these days are not to my liking - I like films of yesteryears, ones from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s . The industry has changed an awful lot since then and I love older films as they are real classics.

“Being 99-years-old and acting for 70 years I can look back on some wonderful memories.”

Screen Nation is intending to make further inductions to the Hall of Fame every six months.

The induction event will take place at the British Film Institute’s Southbank venue in London.