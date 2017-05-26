Kenilworth’s own tribute to Manchester victims at clock tower

Kenilworth has started its own tribute to those who died in the Manchester terrorist attack at the clock tower in The Square.

22 people died after suspected bomber 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device after a concert from popstar Ariana Grande in the Manchester Arena just after 10.30pm on Monday May 22.

Since then, all sorts of acts of tribute have taken place all over the country.

Now, Kenilworth is paying its own tribute to the victims.

Kenilworth bike-repairer Tony Sewell laid 22 pink balloons by the town’s clock tower to honour the victims on Thursday May 25.

Since then, people have been adding their own floral tributes next to the tower.

Tony said: “We might be a small town, but we are Kenilworth. We are a town full of families and children and we stand with Manchester.”