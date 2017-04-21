Kenilworth’s Holiday Inn under new management after £10.4 million deal

Kenilworth’s Holiday Inn has been taken over by a new company after a £10.4 million deal.

Bowling Green Asset Management (BGAM) took over the running of the hotel in March after buying the hotel’s previous owners, Khanna Enterprises, in March.

All management and staff at the hotel have been kept by the company.

Jonny Levy, director of BGAM, said: “We’re delighted to work with the fantastic team here at the Holiday Inn, Kenilworth.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world, and we’re very much looking forward to growing what is already a very successful hotel.”

David Myskow, general manager at the hotel, added: “Jonny and the team at BGAM have been a breath of fresh air for the hotel, and we’re delighted to welcome them to Warwickshire.

“With exciting plans already in progress, we feel that BGAM will provide us with the right support to achieve our potential.”