Kenilworth Rotary sending aid to Caribbean after Hurricane Irma devastates region

Kenilworth Rotary will be sending over aid to parts of the Caribbean devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Rotary will be sending four ‘Shelter Boxes’ to the region, which are put together by the charity of the same name.

It sends boxes to areas affected by disasters all over the world.

And pupils at Kenilworth School is hoping to raise more money to purchase even more boxes to send.

They hope to raise a minimum of £1,600, which would pay for three more boxes.