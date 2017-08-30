Kenilworth road to close for a day

A Kenilworth road will be closed for a day next week so the road surface can be repaired.
Sunningdale Avenue will be shut to motorists from Brooke Road to Elmdene Road on Monday September 4.
Vehicle and pedestrian access will be maintained.
