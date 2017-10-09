Kenilworth restaurant retains Michelin star once again

A Kenilworth restaurant has retained its Michelin star for the third year in a row.

The Cross at Kenilworth was named once again in the 2018 edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide, which awards stars to the very best restaurants.

It was first given a star in the 2015 guide not long after chef director Adam Bennett started cooking there. The restaurant then retained the star in 2016 and 2017.

Adam said: “We are all very proud to have retained our Michelin star at The Cross for the third consecutive year.

“A fitting reward for the team’s hard work, dedication and sacrifice throughout 2017. We look forward to another year of creating great dining experiences for our guests.”

The 2018 guide said of The Cross: “Smartly furnished pub with eager, welcoming staff.

Skilfully executed, classical cooking uses prime seasonal ingredients, and dishes not only look impressive but taste good too.

Sit in the back room to watch the kitchen team in action. The bright, airy room next door used to be a classroom. “

No new restaurants in Warwickshire were named in the 2018 Guide, meaning The Cross is still the only one in the county to have a star.