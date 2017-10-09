Kenilworth restaurant keeps Michelin star for fourth year running

A Kenilworth restaurant has retained its Michelin star for the fourth year in a row.

The Cross at Kenilworth was named once again in the 2018 edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide, which awards stars to the very best restaurants.

It was first given a star in the 2015 guide not long after chef director Adam Bennett started cooking there.

The 2018 guide said of The Cross: “Smartly furnished pub with eager, welcoming staff.

Skilfully executed, classical cooking uses prime seasonal ingredients, and dishes not only look impressive but taste good too.

Sit in the back room to watch the kitchen team in action. The bright, airy room next door used to be a classroom. “

No new restaurants in Warwickshire were named in the 2018 Guide, meaning The Cross is still the only one in the county to have a star.

The Cross has been contacted for a comment.