Kenilworth residents can learn first aid for free after Lions sponsorship

Kenilworth residents will be able to learn first aid for free thanks to sponsorship from Kenilworth Lions.

The course will train people in the vital life-saving techniques of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and the use of AED (automated external defibrillator) devices.

Kenilworth Lions president Kerry Kirwan (right) presenting the donated AED to Nick Shacklock, chairman of Warwickshire Hearts.

Following the first course at the Kenilworth Centre earlier this week, people can sign up to the next course to be held on Monday October 30 from 6 to 7.30pm.

The courses are run by volunteers from local charity Warwickshire Hearts, working in conjunction with the Warwick charity Evelyn’s Gift.

As well as hosting the two events, Kenilworth Lions have donated the cost of a new AED to help Warwickshire Hearts develop and extend their vital work.

Lions’ president Kerry Kirwan said: “We’re delighted to be able to support Warwickshire Hearts in this way. “All the evidence is that the first person attending someone suffering cardiac arrest is the one most likely to be able to save their life.

“If that person has been trained in CPR or AED the chances of success are much greater.”

Anyone wishing to attend the next course should sign up here