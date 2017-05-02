Kenilworth pub to host special ‘locals night’

A Kenilworth pub is hosting a special ‘locals night’ next week in an effort to bring people together.

The Almanack in Abbey End will be opening its doors on Wednesday May 10 for visitors to get to know each other, as well as meeting manager Andrew Paul and head chef Jakub Fijak.

Andrew and Jakub have also invited two of the pub’s suppliers to talk about the food they provide: Leamington butchers Aubrey Allen, and Capreolus Fine Foods, a family-owned producer which makes cured meat.

Andrew said: “We are sure there are people in Kenilworth who don’t know us very well and enjoy what we do, so we thought it was high time we held a special night when everyone can get to know us and each other a little better.”

“We do want our pub to be loved and enjoyed by as many people as possible from the town, as well as from further afield, and that our guests get to know each other too - that’s what being a local is all about.”

All are welcome to attend the free evening which starts at 5.30pm. To book, call The Almanack on 01926 353637 or book online quoting ‘locals night’.