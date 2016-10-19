Kenilworth Poppy Appeal aims to raise £25,000 this year

Kenilworth Poppy Appeal is aiming to raise £25,000 to support injured soldiers and war veterans this year after it was officially launched this week.

As well as raising the money, the group would like to attract more volunteers and carry on the good work of Barbara Jones, the former organiser of the appeal who died earlier this year.

Members of the group, along with town mayor Cllr Richard Davies, chairman of Kenilworth Royal British Legion George Illingworth, and schoolchildren from St Nicholas Primary School posed for a photo at the war memorial in Abbey Fields on Tuesday October 18 to launch the appeal.

Anne Chrimes, the main organiser of the poppy appeal, said: “Our town has a fine tradition of raising money for the poppy appeal.

“Last year we raised £23,000, but we’d like to get to £25,000 this year.

“We’re also trying to attract more volunteers and keep the link to younger generations - that history needs to be kept alive.”

The group currently has between 20 and 25 volunteers but more are always appreciated to help sell poppies and drum up support.

To help understand the significance of the poppy appeal, Year Six pupils from St Nicholas Primary School recently visited France on a school trip to see the site of where the Battle of the Somme took place.

The pupils saw many of the Commonwealth war graves near the battle site and also saw the Thiepval Memorial, which is a memorial to the 72,246 soldiers who were never found after the battle.

One pupil said this made him particularly sad, and said how important it was to remember the soldiers who fought.

Will Thatcher, a member of Kenilworth Poppy Appeal, said: “We’re looking to increase the profile of the Kenilworth appeal amongst the general public and to get more volunteers to join.

“The more people we can get on board, the better.”

He also spoke of how the appeal connects not only with older people but with the town’s youngsters, who often buy poppies of their own accord.

“We have people of all ages buying poppies, even children without their mums and dads, which is really good.

The Poppy Appeal helps raise money for injured soldiers and war veterans, as well as their families who may be looking after them.

Poppies will start being sold in Kenilworth shops and on the street from Saturday October 29 until Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer should contact Anne on 07964 704941.