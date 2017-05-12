Kenilworth PCSOs receive awards from town mayor for exceptional service

Two Kenilworth PCSOs have been honoured for their exceptional service to the town by the mayor of Kenilworth.

Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team members PCSO Craig Ricardo and PCSO Carl Whitehouse were presented two Awards of Merit by Cllr Richard Davies at a ceremony in Jubilee House on Tuesday May 9.

Speaking at the later Town Assembly on Thursday May 11, Cllr Davies said the two officers were honoured for their ‘long and distinguished service to the town.’

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “It is wonderful when our officers receive recognition for the valuable service they provide.”

The awards date back to the 1940s when fireman who rescued victims of the landmine explosion at Abbey End were honoured.