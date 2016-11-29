Kenilworth parent’s plea to help find son

Parents in Kenilworth are pleading for help to find their son who they believe is missing.

Andrew Peter Longworth, who is 39-years-old, was understood to have been living in Barcelona.

He last got in contact with his family, who used to live in Warwick but now live in Kenilworth, four months ago but has not been seen or heard from since.

His family are concerned for his welfare and are asking any friends that may have spoken to Andrew recently to get in touch with the police.

Andrew is described as white, around 6ft tall and is of slim build with short ginger hair and blue eyes.

He may wear a stud in his right ear and he also likes to wear leather jackets.

His parents said: “Andrew is a much loved son, and we continue to miss him terribly.

“Andrew, if you see this, please get in touch, we just want to know you are safe. We all miss you and we love you.

“We would also ask anyone who may have seen or heard from Andrew to please contact police.

“No matter how insignificant you may think it is, any information is valuable.”

Anyone who has any information should call them Warwickshire Police on 101 or contact the Missing People charity by clicking here