Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan to be published this Monday

The draft version of the Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan, which will help shape future development in the town, will be published this Monday (May 15).

It will be available to view in full on the Kenilworth Town Council website, and physically in Kenilworth Library.

The town council is keen for as many residents as possible to have a look at the plans and give their views on whether they think its right for the town or not up until Friday June 30 when the consultation period ends.

Information posters have been put up by the council on bins in the town in an effort to make more people aware about the plan and encourage them to share their views.

Residents can email their views to consult@kenilworth.org, write to ‘Kenilworth Town Council, Jubilee House, Smalley Place, CV8 1QG, or visit Jubilee House on Saturday June 3, 10, 17 and 24 to speak to councillors about the plan.

After the consultation, the plan will be reviewed and possibly altered.

It will then be sent to Warwick District Council and later an independent inspector for approval. It will then be put to the town’s residents in a yes-or-no referendum.

In a previous interview, Cllr John Cooke (Con, St John’s) said: “This Neighbourhood Plan will set the scene for Kenilworth for the next 15 or 20 years. I’m glad we’re finally getting on with it.

“We’ll wait and see what the consultation is like - I’d be very surprised if everyone agreed with everything.”

The council had agreed to publish the plan in principle back in February, but waited until after the Warwickshire County Council elections on Thursday May 4.