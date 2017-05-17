Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan finally published

The draft version of the Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan has finally been published this week - and the town council want residents’ feedback.

Copies of the plan, which will influence future development in Kenilworth if adopted, are available for people to view in Kenilworth library and on the Kenilworth Town Council website.

The plan consists 21 policies all specific to different areas of the town as well as its transport, heritage, economic future and green spaces.

Cllr George Illingworth said once the latest version of Warwick district’s Local Plan increased the number of future homes in Kenilworth from 700 to around 2,000, the town needed to have its own plan to ‘influence and manage’ its future.

He said: “We’d all be a lot happier if it was just 700 homes, but if we’ve got to have 2,000 we’ve got to influence and manage it for the benefit of people coming to live here and the people who live here already.”

Residents will have the opportunity to speak to councillors about the plan on Saturday June 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 10am to noon at Jubilee House.

Anyone wishing to submit their views on the plan should email consult@kenilworth.org or write to Kenilworth Town Council, Jubilee House, Smalley Place, CV8 1QG, by Friday June 30.

Once the consultation is over, the plan will be redrafted and sent to Warwick District Council and later an independent inspector for approval. It will then be put to residents in a referendum.