Kenilworth man jailed for fraud and stalking

An ‘inveterate liar’ who lived in Kenilworth got jobs at a succession of schools after failing to declare he had been banned from teaching and had criminal convictions.

Devious and manipulative Timothy Bailey eventually fled to Paris while he was on bail for putting hidden cameras in the bedroom and lounge of his estranged wife’s Kenilworth home.

But he was finally captured when the police, who had been tipped off by the Border Agency, were waiting when he returned ‘under the radar’ in a light aircraft in August.

A warrant had been issued after he failed to appear at Warwifor frasuck Crown Court in April last year, and following his arrest he pleaded guilty to five charges of fraud and one of stalking.

Bailey, 50, of South Moor Road, Walkeringham, Doncaster, at the time he fled, but who had previously lived in Stroud and Kenilworth, was jailed for a total of five years.

Prosecutor Nicholas Berry said that over the nine years they were together Bailey’s wife Trudy realised he was ‘not the person she thought he was’ and had deceived and betrayed her.

They had married in 2006, and it was only the following year she discovered that Bailey, who had a conviction for benefit fraud and a caution for bigamy, had been married before.

Bailey’s lies continued and he managed to convince Trudy he had been cleared of wrongdoing at by a tribunal after he had been suspended from his post at the time at Kingham Hill School in Chipping Norton.

Eventually, after the couple had moved from Stroud to Kenilworth, the marriage broke down, and Bailey left, claiming he was going to Paris to work at the Sorbonne.

Before leaving he had installed what he claimed were BT buffer boxes because of internet problems but the boxes were wi-fi cameras and he used them to spy on Trudy.

Jailing Bailey, Judge Stephen Eyre QC told him his actions amounted to ‘persistent criminality’.