Kenilworth Lions support health centre’s walking scheme

Kenilworth Lions have donated £600 to help improve a Kenilworth health centre’s walking scheme.

The donation will allow members of ‘Walking for Health’, a scheme launched by Abbey Medical Centre in March to encourage people to get active, to have a regular room at the Kenilworth Centre over the next year where they can have a cup of tea and a chat.

The group had used the centre before, but it would not have been able to continue to use it as the group has very little money of its own.

Clive Reynolds, a member of Abbey’s Patient Participation Group, says: “I know we won’t be able to build this scheme as we plan without the continued use of the Kenilworth Centre, so we are extremely grateful for the Kenilworth Lions’ financial support.

“We have acquired a core group of regulars who make sure they finish off the walk with gossip and laughter over a cup of tea – even to the extent of coming to the Kenilworth Centre when they haven’t been able to make it for the walk.”

Walks take place every Friday at 12.30pm, leaving from Abbey Medical Centre in Station Road. It is open to all residents of Kenilworth plus visiting family and friends, and caters for all levels of fitness and mobility. For further details, contact Clive Reynolds on 07966 371732, email clivelynn7@gmail.com, or pick up a registration form from the surgery reception.