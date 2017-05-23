Kenilworth Lions gearing up for this year’s Grand Show

The voluntary organisation Kenilworth Lions is gearing up for its annual Grand Show in Abbey Fields this June.

The free event will be held on June 10 from 1 to 5.15pm, with a brass band parade and a cavalcade of trikes heading through the town from 12.30pm before the show officially opens.

Lions president Phil Inshaw said: “This event is for all the family to enjoy in a village fete type atmosphere and is supported by many local organisations. “Our thanks are extended to Sylvesters Jewellers, Boothroyds, Damian J Plant Solicitors, Warwick Kia and Broadlands for their sponsorship.”

The show consists of various stalls run by many local organisations, as well as food and drink along with entertainment from the music stage.

There will also be a number of sideshow games to take part in along with a small fair.

Tickets for the show’s raffle will be on sale from Lions members outside Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in the coming weekends and at the Thursday market. Tickets cost £1.