Kenilworth in Bloom’s future in doubt

Volunteer gardening group Kenilworth in Bloom is in danger of disappearing unless new people join up soon, its president has said.

Cllr Dave Shilton, who re-founded the group in 1997, believed Kenilworth would be ‘dragged down’ if the group were to stop its activities.

Its committee is already small, but the imminent retirement of current secretary Janet Bates and treasurer Helen Delaney means the group will struggle to continue if they are not replaced.

Cllr Shilton said: “A lot of the committee have been there for 17 years since it started, and we’re tired now, to put it politely.

“We need a new secretary and a treasurer, but anybody with a general interest in gardening would be welcome. Without them I can see it folding.

“If that happens it will drag the town right down - it would not be the same.

“I think it’s made such a difference to the town and brightens up the day.

“We need to keep it going and we would be most grateful for any help that anyone can bring.”

Kenilworth in Bloom is responsible for the planting along Warwick Road and High Street in spring, summer and winter.

The group used to enter the national competition Britain in Bloom, which judges the state of individual town’s plants each year.

Kenilworth has won gold awards in the competition many times, but the dwindling size of he committee has meant they have not been able to enter more recently.

Anyone wishing to join Kenilworth in Bloom should contact Cllr Shilton on 01926 864873.

Alternatively, Kenilworth in Bloom is hosting an awards night on Friday October 7 at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club in Upper Rosemary Hill at 7pm, and interested people are welcome to attend.