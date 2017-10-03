Kenilworth in Bloom garden competition winners announced

The winners of Kenilworth in Bloom’s annual garden competition have been announced.

All awards were presented at the group’s awards night held on Friday September 29. Chairman of Kenilworth in Bloom Bob Watson said: “We had many more entries than last year, back up to our normal numbers of just over 50 gardens in all.”

David Wallin's winning front garden

The school category was won by Thorns Infant Community School who earned a Gold award. St John’s Primary came a close second earning Silver award.

The ‘front gardens’ category was very competitive according to judges, with many earning awards. Overall winners were David Wallin for ‘Frontage’, Tony Sewell for ‘Small Front Gardens’ and Simon Cockell for ‘Large Front Gardens.’

Back gardens was also a difficult category to pick a winner for, but in the end trophies went to Claire Jones for ‘Small Garden’, George Taylor for ‘Medium Garden’, and Simon Cockell again for ‘Large Garden’.

Montpellier House won the ‘commercial, residential and shared gardens’ category, with special mention going to John and Sue Bradley who live in the apartments above the Almanack for sprucing up the shared courtyard.

The Queen and Castle took first place in the ‘pubs’ category.

And The John and Suzanne Mould trophy for the best newcomer went to Jacqui Hancox, whose back garden almost won first prize ahead of George Taylor.

***

Winners in full:

Schools: Gold - Thorns Community Infant School. Silver - St John’s Primary School.

Front gardens: Gold - Kay Bracken, Simon Cockell, David Wallin, Brian Rogers, Elizabeth Larson, David Maher, George Taylor, Tony Sewell. Silver - Michaela Burbury, Marlene Cox, Elizabeth Avery, Jan Kenyon. Bronze - John and Mandy Lathbury, Vera Ball, Clare Wightman, Louise Griew. Commended - Lorraine Bennett.

Back gardens: Gold - Janet Phillips, David Wallin, Patricia Lambert, Christopher Lowe, Claire Jones, Caroline Barker, Kay Bracken, Michaela Burbury, Diane Manders, George Taylor, Jacqui Hancox, Clare Wightman, Jan Kenyon, Kim and Jennifer Matthews, Simon Cockell. Silver - Vera Ball, Louise Griew, Marlene Cox. Bronze - Brian Rogers, Sharon Chrimes, Andrew John Austin.

Commercial, residential and shared gardens: Gold - Montpellier House. Silver - John Taylor Funeral Service, Priory Theatre, Willowmere and Adcock Drive, Oaklands Court, John and Sue Bradley. Bronze - St Nicholas Church Flower Beds.

Pubs: Gold - The Cottage, The Clarendon Arms and Harringtons on the Hill, The Queen and Castle. Silver - Earl of Clarendon, The Almanack, The Gauntlet, Loch Fyne Restaurant, Bear and Ragged Staff, The Engine.