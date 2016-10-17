Kenilworth hotel could become ‘luxury’ student accommodation

A four-star Kenilworth hotel could be converted into a luxurious 11-bedroom house aimed at students or young professionals in recently submitted plans.

The new occupants of Victoria Lodge in Warwick Road would benefit from having cleaners and a laundry service should the plans be approved by Warwick District Council’s planning committee.

The only alterations to the building would be internal, with no changes to its outside appearance.

In the application form, applicant Neill Currie described the plans as a ‘unique proposition’.

He added: “Our proposal is to convert this into a luxury HMO.

“There is a growing demand for this type of service known as ‘residence hotels’ or ‘serviced apartments’ in larger cities and it will bring some variety to the accommodation offered in Kenilworth, specifically linked to Warwick University, and have a positive impact on the local economy.

“Our target market is postgraduate students or young professionals associated with Warwick University.

“The service will be priced accordingly and will only attract a high standard of clientele; as such we would expect anti-social behaviour not to be an issue.”

If the plans are approved, the day-to-day running of the house will be very similar to how the hotel was run, apart from the provision of breakfast.

The communal areas of the house would be cleaned daily, and each bedroom and en-suite bathroom will have its own cleaning and laundry service once a week.

The hotel’s kitchen will be extended into the existing bar and office area to make way for new appliances, but the size of the existing rooms are not set to change.

Although there will be enough space for 11 people, there will only be six parking spaces at the front of the building.

Kenilworth Town Council’s planning committee has yet to comment on the plans.