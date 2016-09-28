Kenilworth Helping Hands receives £1,000 donation

A social club for adults with disabilities in Kenilworth recently received a £1,000 donation from the Antelope Motorcycle Club (MCC) based in Coventry.

The money given to Kenilworth Helping Hands will go towards new equipment after much of it was damaged following a leak in the club’s old shed.

Any money left over go towards paying for a caravan weekend at a seaside resort next year.

Both the Antelope committee and Helping Hands’ staff and members wished to thank all those who took part in raising the money over the last few months, particularly those who gave prizes at recent raffles held by Antelope MCC.