Kenilworth girl group’s X Factor journey is over

Kenilworth girl group Belle Harmonie’s X Factor journey came to an end last week after they were not put through by judge Louis Walsh.

And the group, made up of friends Rachel Fisher, Molly Homer, Ellie Jackson and Lauren McDonnell, were not aired at all during the show’s ‘Six Chair Challenge’ on Sunday September 25, much to the dismay of many watching.

Twitter user Sophie Heaviside said: “Absolutely gutted that Belle Harmonie didn’t get any X Factor air time to show everyone their talent.”

Despite this setback, the band have insisted it is not the end for them.

In a statement on their Facebook page, they said: “There’s no getting rid of us that easily.

“If anything, this experience has made us want this even more and has given us even more drive than we had before. It was the best experience we have ever had and loved every second of it.

“We met some absolutely amazing people along the way and have made some beautiful, incredible friends who made us laugh throughout the waiting and the nerves.

“We have proved quite a lot of people wrong making it this far in the competition and above all, we’ve made our families and ourselves proud.

“We got to a point where we never even dreamed we would make it and it was one of the most amazing experiences ever.

“It’s taught us a lot and we’ve come out of it stronger and knowing that we do have what it takes and we do have potential.

“We’d like to thank our friends and supporters who have been there from the very start, and of course our amazing family.

“Thank you so much everyone for your kind words and support along our X Factor journey, we appreciate it so so much.”

On Facebook, Kenilworth mayor Cllr Richard Davies offered words of consolation. He said: “You haven’t just made yourselves and your parents proud but those people who have followed your journey.

“It is a tough world but you are enjoying the adventure together and that is the most important thing.”

Belle Harmonie were one of just 15 acts in their category to make it to the ‘Six Chair Challenge’.

The groups picked by Louis Walsh to progress were Tom and Laura, 5AM, Skarl3t, Ottavio and Bradley, The Brooks and Four of Diamonds.