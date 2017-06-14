Kenilworth gardens on display once again this weekend for charity

A selection of Kenilworth gardens will be open for the public to enjoy this Sunday (June 18) to raise money for a national charity.

Gardens at Beehive Hill Allotments, Fieldgate Gardens, 1 Fieldgate Lawn, 7 Fieldgate Lawn, 14c Fieldgate Lane, 25 Malthouse Lane and St Nicholas Parochial Hall will all be open for people to view in aid of the National Garden Scheme (NGS), a supporter of several different charities.

The gardens will show a mixture of shrubs, ponds, formal lawns and wildlife-friendly areas, plus plenty of vegetables at the allotments.

1 Fieldgate Lawn is new this year, and features a woodland area, a pond, and an outdoor chess set.

Plants will be on sale at Fieldgate Gardens and the allotments, and tea and cakes will be sold at the Parochial Hall.

Chairman of Kenilworth in Bloom Bob Watson, who helps organise the event, said: “Last year we had over 500 visitors, the second year in a row we’ve topped the 500 so we feel we’re on a hat-trick now.

“It is the seventh year that we have opened. Over that time we have raised over £17,000 for the NGS, which supports a number of charities including The Queen’s Nursing Institute, Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Carers Trust, Hospice UK, Perennial and Parkinson’s UK.

“The NGS is the most significant charitable funder of nursing charities in the country, donating over £50 million so far.”

Tickets and maps are available from each garden, and cost £5.50 for adults. Children attend free. The tickets allow access to all the gardens, which are open from 1 to 5pm on the day.