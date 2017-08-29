Kenilworth father taking on 100-mile cycle challenge with son after leukaemia diagnosis

A Kenilworth father recently diagnosed with leukaemia is taking on a 100-mile cycling challenge with his son, just two weeks before having lifesaving treatment.

Mark Nicholas, 46, will be taking on ‘Velo Birmingham’ with his 16-year-old son Finn, a pupil at Princethorpe College, on Sunday September 24.

They will be raising money for Cure Leukaemia, a charity which will play a key role in helping Mark fight his condition.

And 15 days after the ride, Mark will undergo a potentially lifesaving stem-cell transplant.

When Mark was diagnosed, he refused to let negative thoughts keep him down.

He said: “When the news sunk in, it was a real shock. It turned my world upside down. But I only had two days off and went back to work.

“Throughout my treatment, I’ve been playing touch rugby every Wednesday night and signed up for Velo Birmingham.

“Rather than sit down and do nothing, I set myself a positive goal, to raise money for Cure Leukaemia. I’ll probably be needing them quite a lot for the rest of my life.”

Mark and Finn will be joined on the ride by Kenilworth friends Ian Hancock, Stuart Insall and Alan Jones.

Mark added: “It’s shaping up to be a superb event – I’m really looking forward to it.

“The drugs I’ve been on have been working, just not well enough, and I’m extremely lucky they’ve found a good match for a transplant.

“I’m really proud that Finn is joining me in cycling Velo Birmingham and raising as much money as possible for Cure Leukaemia.

“It’s bound to be an emotional day – especially after the ride – but, for now, I’m focussing on leading a normal life.”

To sponsor Mark and Finn, click here