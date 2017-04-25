Kenilworth family devastated after their dog dies following attack from another dog

A family in Kenilworth has been left devastated after their dog died after being attacked by another dog.

Kim Watson and her family had just returned from holiday last Friday when she got a phone call from her friend saying that their dog had been attacked.

Jack the Jug sadly died on Friday after being attacked by another dog.

The family dog Jack, which was a one-year-old Jack Russell cross with a Pug, also known as a Jug, had been staying with Kim’s friend while they were away.

After receiving the phone call Kim rushed to her friends house.

She said: “I had a phone call from my friends to say that Jack had been attacked by another dog, I didn’t know what to expect. She said the other dog had no collar and there were no owners. I reported it to the police straight away in case it attacked a kid.

“My friend said it happened on Friday night around 6pm when they were walking down the lane behind Lawrence Gardens. She said it was a bulldog/pitbull type dog.

“When I rushed over to the house there were no puncture wounds but Jack had crush injuries with broken ribs and a punctured lung and I could see by his breathing he was struggling. I took him to Avonvale vets who said he was stable. We then went to the Coventry PDSA vets. When we got there Jack had deteriorated and they were concerned about his breathing.

“They found that the other dog had crushed and broke all of his ribs and they said that there was nothing they could do.”

Kim had originally got Jack to help her son Joshua, who is disabled, and the Jug quickly became a much-loved member of their family.

She said: “I have four children and they have all been affected drastically, especially Joshua. We got the dog for him and he has been in and out of hospital and is now awaiting surgery. They are all heart-broken.

“Joshua keeps asking ‘mummy where is jack?’ I think he thinks he has run away but I keep telling him he has gone to doggy heaven.”

Kim is now warning people around the area where her dog was attacked to be vigilant and is also hoping that someone will have some information about the dog or the owners.

She said: “I don’t want to blame anybody but people have said that a similar dog attacked other dogs a couple of months ago.

“All I want is for people to come forward if they have any information.

“I want people to realise what if that had been a kid. I know it was my dog and it has been devastating, but what if it was a kid? It would have been horrific. I am not blaming the owners as they might not be aware it is there dog but they need to know. Somebody must have been missing a dog at about 6pm on Friday.”

Kim is now on the search for another small dog for her family.

She said: “I am looking to see if we can find another dog, not to replace Jack as he can’t be replaced but a dog to help put the smile back on my children’s faces.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a dog matching the description in the area at that time.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 366 of 21 April.