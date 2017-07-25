Kenilworth dogs home searching for forever home for 10-week-old abandoned puppy

Staff at a dogs home in Kenilworth are searching for a forever home for a 10-week-old puppy that was abandoned at the roadside.

The Dogs Trust in Kenilworth is appealing for a home for the 10-week-old Terrier Cross puppy who was found abandoned in a box at the roadside, which was then covered by a single piece of wood to stop the puppy from getting out.

The puppy, who has been named Peanut by the Dogs Trust staff, was discovered by a member of the public on the A446 in Berkswell after they heard crying coming from the box.

Despite her ordeal, Peanut was not injured or visibly distressed.

After serving the mandatory seven days at the local kennels, Peanut, is now under the care of the Honiley-based rehoming centre and is ready to find a forever home.

Emma Healey, Deputy Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We look after hundreds of abandoned and unwanted dogs every year but it still shocks us to think that someone could abandon a puppy like this.

Peanut is a 10-week-old Terrier Cross puppy. NNL-170725-093002001

“If someone needs to give up their dog for whatever reason we would always encourage them to come in to the centre to talk this through with our staff.

“By handing them over in this way, we are able to know a little more about the dog’s history, exactly how old they are or what sort of socialisation and training they have had.

“That all helps us to find them the best home.”

Like any typical puppy, Peanut is enjoying lots of fuss, cuddles and playtime with canine carers but would love to find a forever home of her own.

Emma continues: “As a young puppy Peanut will need a lot of attention and someone who can continue with her training and socialisation. She deserves a great home and we hope we find her one soon.”

If you can give Peanut a loving new home, please call Dogs Trust Kenilworth on 0300 303 0292.