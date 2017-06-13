Kenilworth cycle shop broken into just before Women’s Tour came to town

A Kenilworth cycle shop was broken into by burglars the night before the Women’s Tour, an elite cycle race, rolled into town.

Mike Vaughan Cycles, in High Street, had two bikes stolen which were worth a total of £5,000.

The burglars broke into the shop at around 12.20am on Friday June 9 by using kerbstones to smash the windows, which activated the shop’s burglar alarm.

The broken glass was heard by nearby residents, who reported seeing a dark or black car head up Fieldgate Lane.

Nicky Vaughan, who has been working at the shop for 11 years, said the timing of the burglary, the night before the Women’s Tour which would give the shop a bit more publicity, was ‘a shame’.

She added: “We were doing so much to help promote it - we were hoping to have banners up on the day. We’ve always supported the Tour.

Trek Domane SL5 Disc 56cm Frame No SWTU 145Q0181L Retail �3300.00

“Both the windows need replacing, and we’ve lost £5,000 in stock. But we’ve been here for 56 years - we’ll be OK.”

The windows had to be boarded up due to the damage, but the shop remains open as usual.

Staff have also warned people to keep an eye out for the two stolen bikes being sold anywhere. The stolen models are a Trek Domane SL5 and a Trek Procaliber 9.6.

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for an update.

Trek Procaliber 9.6 17.5 Frame No SWTU087XD0279L Retail �1700.00

Anyone with any information on the crime should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 23S5/22844E/17