Kenilworth could merge with part of Coventry in new constituency boundaries

Kenilworth could merge with part of Coventry if new plans to change parliamentary constituency boundaries go through.

New proposals on constituency boundaries across the UK were released today (Tuesday October 17).

The new constituency would be called ‘Coventry South and Kenilworth’, and would incorporate Canley, Earlsdon, Tile Hill, Westwood Heath, and Whitley, among other places.

Leek Wootton, Baginton and Stoneleigh would no longer be in the constituency.

It was thought Kenilworth could join with Leamington in plans released before the snap election, but once it was called by the Prime Minister this year the plans were shelved.

The current Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam, Jeremy Wright, said: “The principle that Parliamentary constituencies should be of approximately the same size is the right one.

“Carrying out a Boundary Review to implement that principle involves inevitable change and disruption.

“I support the principle and it wouldn’t be right for me to object to proposals which enact it simply because they inconvenience or disadvantage me.

“I have been honoured to represent the constituency of Kenilworth and Southam since 2010 and, if these proposals are implemented, I hope for the sake of my constituents that the situation then remains stable for the foreseeable future.

“There will be further consultation on these proposals before final conclusions are reached and it is far too soon for decisions on which seats I may or may not seek election in.”

A consultation on the proposals will be open until Monday December 11. Submit comments here