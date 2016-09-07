Kenilworth church’s window smashed in act of vandalism

A Kenilworth church has been the victim of vandalism after one of its windows was found smashed last week.

One of the side windows of St Nicholas Church in Abbey Fields was found with two holes in it, one larger than the other, on Thursday September 1.

Among the shards of glass inside the church was a large rock, suggesting the damage was caused deliberately rather than from something like a stray ball from the fields.

The larger hole in the window pane is about eight inches in diameter, and there is a smaller one below.

Churchwarden Keith Grierson said: “It’s concerning in the sense that it was probably done intentionally.

“It’s going to be very expensive to repair I suppose. We’ll be getting an estimate on it soon.”

It is not certain whether the damage was caused happened during the day or at night.

Keith also said there was a funeral on the Thursday morning before it was reported and the people who attended did not notice any damage to the windows.

The police have been informed, and anyone with any information should contact them on 101.