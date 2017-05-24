Kenilworth charity collector thanks residents of two streets for ‘amazing’ generosity over 30 years

A Kenilworth charity collector wanted to thank residents who live on two Kenilworth streets for their consistent generosity over the last 30 years.

Breda Stokes, who has been collecting for Christian Aid from residents in Lindsey Crescent and Suncliffe Drive during that time, was full of praise for their giving nature over the years.

Lindsey Crescent off Suncliffe Drive. Copyright: Google Street View

During her last collection for the charity on Thursday May 18, she collected £347.91 from the two streets, and said similar figures of around £350 were often donated by residents in previous years.

Breda said: “I just think they’re so amazing. In this day and age when people are so busy, they’re always ready with their envelopes.

“I just wanted to thank them all for their diligent support. They deserve it after 30 years.

“They are all extremely generous and it’s just lovely.”

She also said the residents of the two streets were far more generous than the majority of others in Kenilworth.

The collection week for Christian Aid took place across the country last week from Sunday May 14 to Saturday May 20.

The charity aims to help people in poverty all over the world by focusing on the causes of poverty and tackling its effects.

All of Kenilworth’s churches encourage members of their congregations to head out and deliver Christian Aid envelopes to houses for people to put any donations in.

The volunteers then return to the houses on a later date to collect the envelopes.

Breda collects for the charity on behalf of St Francis of Assisi Church in Warwick Road.