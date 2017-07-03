Kenilworth Carnival 2017 ‘the best in years’

The 2017 edition of the Kenilworth Carnival has been described as one of the best the town has had in years.

This year’s parade on Saturday July 1 was led by Carnival Queen Lucy Mills, and the first Carnival King for decades, Will Heaton.

More floats signed up to take part this year than first thought after an urgent appeal from the carnival’s committee in June.

This, along with the very high attendance and great weather, led Kenilworth Carnival committee member Paul Reilly to claim it had been one of the best in years.

He said: “It was amazing. We had the best attendance for many years, and the floats were great.

“We haven’t done the count-up of the money raised yet, but I’ve been on the committee for the last four to five years and this was the best we’ve had.

The King and Queen's procession. MHLC-30-06-17-Kenilworth Carnival NNL-170207-000416009

“The weather couldn’t have been better, either.”

Paul added the committee had already recruited two new committee members for next year, and hoped next year’s carnival would be even better.

The Chinewrde Carnival Collective. MHLC-30-06-17-Kenilworth Carnival NNL-170207-000029009

St Augustine's school presented 'Where's Wally'. MHLC-30-06-17-Kenilworth Carnival NNL-170207-000206009

Faye Heatley and Robert Heatley with their son Sam who is one and a half. MHLC-30-06-17-Kenilworth Carnival NNL-170207-000318009