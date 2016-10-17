Kenilworth care home rated as ‘outstanding’ in CQC report

Residents of a Kenilworth care home are celebrating after it was rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Newlands, in Whites Row, which provides rehabilitation, respite and long-term residential care for people with physical disabilities or long-term conditions, was described as very caring, very responsive and very well-led in the report.

It read: “The service had a strong, visible person-centred culture and was exceptional at helping people to express their views.

“People always planned their own care, with the support of their relatives, advocates and staff. This ensured care matched their individual needs, abilities and preferences, from their personal perspective.

“This philosophy and the provider’s vision and values were understood and shared across the staff team.

“People enjoyed living at Newlands and they considered it their home.

“People valued their relationships with staff and felt they went the ‘extra mile’.

“Staff encouraged people to maintain their independence, and had an in-depth understanding of people’s diversity and cultural needs.”

Jason Saunders, who has lived at Newlands for over 10 years, was delighted that his home was given the highest possible rating by the CQC.

He said: “Newlands is an outstanding place to live because it is my home.

“I’m able to live my life how I want to and do the things I want to do – anything from working in the garden to fixing a bike or going to the pub with friends.

“The team here are great and are very supportive – they help make it a fun, caring place to live and I’m really pleased that my home has been recognised.”

Newlands is owned by WCS Care, and is the fifth home run by the group to earn an ‘outstanding’ rating from the CQC.

Christine Asbury, Chief Executive for WCS Care, said: “In every WCS care home, our teams always go the extra mile to provide the highest quality care because that is the way we think it should be done.

“We’re delighted that Newlands has become our fifth home in a row to be recognised as outstanding by the CQC – it’s a fantastic achievement for people living and working at Newlands, who are incredibly proud of their home.

“However, we won’t be resting on our laurels – we’re always keen to push the boundaries of innovation and find new ways of responding to the ambitions of residents, so that every day is a day well lived.”

Only around one in 200 care homes in the country is rated as ‘outstanding’.