Kenilworth care home launches ‘innovation hub’ to help improve lives

A Kenilworth care home has launched a new ‘innovation hub’ which aims to improve the lives of residents by sharing new technology and ideas.

The hub was launched at Castle Brook in Common Lane, a home run by WCS Care, on Wednesday June 14.

It includes working mock-ups of the latest technology and concepts the company already uses or is set to use in future developments.

Ed Russell, WCS Care’s director of innovation and delivery, said: “We’ve already incorporated many of the concepts and technologies that are in the hub into a number of our homes and have seen the positive impact they’ve had on the health and wellbeing of people living with dementia.

“We’re excited about how some of the new features we’re trying will benefit future residents.

“We’re always asking ourselves ‘what will make people’s lives better?’ and it’s this that drives us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in care to ensure that every day is well lived.”

The hub currently features a recreated bedroom with a night-time acoustic monitoring system that automatically alerts staff to unusual sounds, electronic care planning which saves on paperwork and allows carers to spend more time with residents, and an advanced nurse call system that alerts staff through handheld devices rather than by disruptive call bells.

Another feature is circadian rhythm lighting, which mimics daylight in the day and creates biological darkness at night.

This creates a natural circadian cycle, helping to improve sleep and daytime alertness, which has positive impacts on people with dementia.

Christine Asbury, WCS Care’s Chief Executive, said: “As the only care home provider in England to have five outstanding ratings from the CQC, people are looking to us to see what we’re doing and how we’ve achieved what we have.

“The Innovation Hub lets us share our experience. While this may not suit everyone, it does leave people feeling inspired about how they could do things differently – and of course we’re learning from our visitors too.

“We’re passionate in our belief that everyone gets access to high quality care, regardless of who provides it or how it’s paid for.”