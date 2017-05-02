Kenilworth care home giving therapy patients extra help with new ‘therapy beds’

A Kenilworth care home is helping therapy patients recover before they are able to go home with 13 new ‘therapy beds’.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) is working with care provider WCS Care to provide patients with additional therapy at Castle Brook in Common Lane before they return to their home.

The beds are in a dedicated household at the home, which welcomed its first rehabilitation residents in April.

Jane Ives, director of operations at SWFT said: “It is great that we have been able to work with WCS Care as partners to provide this really important service.

“Our aim is to ensure patients are prepared and feel confident about their return home.

“Working with Castle Brook enables us to deliver goal-focussed therapy, whilst patients receive care in the most appropriate setting.”

This therapy-led care model has been in place at a dedicated unit at Warwick Hospital since December 2015.

It has supported patients who are medically well, but need further therapy and 24-hour care before they can safely go home.

Although the hospital felt this service was successful, bosses agreed patients would benefit from having therapy in an out-of-hospital environment, such as Castle Brook.

Ed Russell, WCS Care’s director of innovation and delivery, said: “Castle Brook provides great opportunities for rehabilitation and reablement for older people, so we’re delighted to be working with SWFT to help support patients as they prepare to return home after a stay in hospital.”