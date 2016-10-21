Kenilworth barbershop singers to perform at one-off concert in Leamington

A group of barbershop singers from Kenilworth will be among 100 performing in a one-off concert at the Spa Centre in Leamington next month.

Three Spires Harmony, a male-voice choir which recently moved to Kenilworth from Coventry, will join three other groups at the ‘Sheer Harmony’ concert held on Saturday November 12 at 7.30pm.

Andy Copland, show organiser and baritone in Three Spires Harmony, said: “The Sheer Harmony show is a rare opportunity to hear several established a cappella acts perform.

“The evening will feature a wide range of songs, with domestic and international flavours, which will appeal to a range of musical tastes.

“Our mission is to entertain but we also hope to inspire people to join an a cappella group.”

Seb Farrall, Three Spires Harmony musical director, said: “This show is an opportunity to hear the musical alchemy of a cappella singing. Those who attend will be moved by the often intense and incredibly beautiful sounds.”

Performing alongside Three Spires Harmony will be Coventry-based ladies’ barbershop group Silver Lining, the B Naturals quartet, and Coventry world music choir, World Song.

Tickets are £14 for adults and £10 for under-18s. Call the Spa Centre box office on 02476 998964 to book.