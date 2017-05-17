Kenilworth author’s book up for national award

A children’s novel by a Kenilworth author has been nominated for a national book award.

Myra King’s novel ‘The Lost Kodas’, the first story in her ‘Apley Towers’ series, is up for The People’s Book Prize in the children’s category.

To win, she has to receive the most votes from the public.

Myra, who used to live in South Africa and the USA, said she has already had plenty of support from her friends overseas and in Kenilworth.

She said: “I’m lucky to have lots of support from my friends, they’ve been helping me get plenty of votes.”

When asked if she is confident about winning the award, Myra added: “I’m hopeful, but I don’t want to go in thinking I can win just to be disappointed.

“If I won, it would mean about five years of hard work has paid off.”

‘The Lost Kodas’ is set in South Africa and follows the story of four friends during their time at a horse riding school.

It is up against two others for the children’s award for books published in summer 2016: ‘Dognapped!’ by David Robertson, and ‘Melvin McGee: Zombie Hunter’ by Matthew Sullivan.

Myra will find out if she has won at a ceremony to be held in London on Tuesday May 23.

Anyone wishing to vote for Myra should click here