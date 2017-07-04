Kenilworth Arts Festival offering new artists a chance to perform at festival

Kenilworth Arts Festival is giving new artists of different kinds a chance to show off their talents to a wide audience at the festival with a series of competitions.

The festival is offering unsigned bands, theatre performers, and writers the chance to perform at the open-air event ‘Fiesta’ in Abbey Fields, which kicks off the festival on Sunday September 17.

Touring outdoor theatre group 'Fabularium' performing at Fiesta in 2016

Charlotte Thomas, director of marketing and communications for the festival, said: “This is a unique opportunity for new and developing artists and companies to either perform a totally new piece of work, or a piece that has been recently created and would benefit from being piloted at a community event.

“We want artists to bring high-energy performances which will entertain, excite and engage with the community.”

Winners of the unsigned band competition will play the opening set at Fiesta, and a performance fee between £100 and £250 depending on the size of the band.

Entrants to the theatre group competition are expected to perform at least twice during Fiesta, if not for the whole day. Funding will be awarded to the winning group.

And young writers who attend writing workshops at Kenilworth Library held on Saturday July 8, Saturday August 19 and Saturday September 9 will have the chance to perform their work at Fiesta, as well as at a dedicated showcase on Thursday September 21 at Talisman Theatre. The workshops will be from 10am until noon and are open to 16 to 25-year-olds.

The deadline for applications to the unsigned band competition and the theatre competition is Monday July 31.

Further information, application forms and contact details for all the competitions can be found here.