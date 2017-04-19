Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright aims for re-election

The MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright has confirmed his intention to stand for re-election.

Following Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement of a snap general election yesterday (Tuesday April 18), Mr Wright said he hoped to be picked again by the Conservatives as its candidate for the seat.

He said: “Much has changed since May 2015 and the Prime Minister has made a sensible decision to ensure that the United Kingdom’s government is in the strongest possible position in negotiating our exit from the European Union.

“I am looking forward to discussing a range of issues with the electors of Kenilworth and Southam but in the end this election will be about choosing the best leadership for our country at this pivotal moment in its history.

“I believe the Conservative candidate will have a strong argument to make and I hope to be selected to be that candidate.”

The election will take place on Thursday June 8.