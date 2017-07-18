Inquest next week into engineer’s death in Warwick

An inquest will be held next week into the death of a man who fell down a lift shaft in Warwick.

James Merritt, who lived in Hampton Magna, was working on the site at Telant Technologies Services in Warwick on October 11.

The 39-year-old joined Zurich Engineering earlier in 2016 as an engineer surveyor, which involved carrying out inspections on machinery including lifts and escalators

In 2014, Mr Merritt was named Engineer Surveyor of the Year by the Bureau of Engineer Surveyors (BES) in recognition of his work in health and safety.

At the time of Mr Merritt’s death, a spokesman from Zurich said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of our colleague James Merritt.

“A valued friend and member of his team, James is survived by his wife and two children.”

The inquest into Mr Merritt’s death is due to take place in Leamington on Monday June 24.