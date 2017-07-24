Improvements to parks in Kenilworth and Lillington have begun

Work to improve two parks in Kenilworth and Lillington has now started, Warwick District Council has confirmed.

Footpath improvements have already started at Ebourne Recreation Ground off Ebourne Close near Farmer Ward Road in Kenilworth, and at the Holt off Cubbington Road in Lillington. The two parks’ bins and benches will then be upgraded.

Plans for the Holt in Leamington

Over the next few weeks, new gym equipment and goals will be installed at the Holt and in September Ebourne Rec will get a brand new play area with equipment for a wider range of ages.

There will also be significant tree work in the autumn, to improve the health of the trees in the spinneys and boundaries.

A spokesman for Warwick District Council said: “The council would like to make users of the parks aware that areas of both parks will be fenced off when installations are taking place, but we will try and keep any disruption to a minimum, particularly during the school holidays.”