Image of stolen jewellery released after Whitnash aggravated burglary

Police have released an image of jewellery stolen during an aggravated burglary in Whitnash last month, in which an elderly woman was injured.

Two offenders broke into a property in Whitnash Road between 12.30am and 1am on Sunday 18 September, assaulted the woman and stole two bangles which she was wearing.

The bangles which were stolen in the burglary

The woman, who is in her seventies, suffered minor injuries during the attack.

A man, also in his seventies, was not injured but both occupants were shocked and distressed by the incident.

The offenders, both men, made off along Whitnash Road towards Leamington.

Investigating officers believe that at least one car was driven along Whitnash Road at the time of the incident and would like to hear from the driver, who may have witnessed something, or anyone else who has information.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24 of Sunday September 18.