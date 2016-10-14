Hundreds of students takeover Royal Priors for special shopping event

More than 1500 students made the latest takeover event at Royal Priors a huge success last night (Thursday) as the centre opened its doors for an exclusive late night shopping extravaganza.

The centre opened ‘after hours’ exclusively for students with live music and entertainment throughout the mall as shoppers took advantage of the incredible savings and special offers.

Bradley Hunt of X Factor 2016 fame.

“It was a fantastic evening,” said Royal Priors Centre Manager, Gerry McManus. “Our Student Takeover event is always one of the highlights of the year for us and last night was no exception.

“We had a DJ playing music throughout the evening and we were lucky enough to be joined by X Factor Star Bradley Hunt who gave students a chance to get those all-important selfies. We also had free food samples and hair styling and 300 lucky students also received goodie bags that were kindly provided by the Leamington Spa BID team.”

Admission was free and open to anyone over the age of 16 who attends college or university. Retailers put on a variety of ‘one night only’ discounts and special, student exclusive offers and Gerry said he was delighted with how many stores got into the student spirit.

“It was great to see so many smiling, happy faces on Thursday and I’m really pleased with how many of our retailers joined in the fun,” said Gerry.

“Our Student Takeover events always proves extremely popular and this year was bigger than ever. We have a huge selection of stores that are perfect for students so I’m really pleased with how many came along and made the most of the exclusive offers. Everyone at the centre is already looking forward to our 2017 event.”