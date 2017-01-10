Hundreds flock to new dog coffee shop in Warwick

A mother and son have gone into business together to launch a dog coffee shop in Warwick.

Daniel Pare and his mum Tanya Pare, who both live in Warwick, set up their dog-friendly coffee shop Chiens et Cafe on December 28.

Pupcakes at Chien et Cafe. Photo by Chloe Dodds.

Tanya formerly worked at Warwick hospital and Daniel works for Warwickshire County Council in public health.

The pair, who have dogs of their own, came up with the venture after noticing a lack of places where you could take your dog.

Daniel said: “We have noticed that there are hardily any dog-friendly coffee shops or cafes in Warwick. You can visit pubs with your animals but sometimes you want to sit and enjoy a coffee and a slice of cake in your local coffee shop.”

The coffee shop not only lets dogs in but it also features a menu specifically for dogs as well as a dog clothing boutique.

Chien et Cafe opened in Warwick in December.

Daniel said: “The difference between us and dog friendly businesses is the fact we are completely dog orientated. Our slogan is ‘where dogs can bring their owners’ and we have a hounds and humans menu and designer dog clothing for sale.

“The point of it all is to cater for dogs and have dog loving people come in and enjoy the company of the hounds and each other.”

Since the coffee shop opened more than 500 people have visited the newest addition to Smith Street.

Daniel said: “We have had so many people and their dogs in its unreal. We have been super busy and never expected such a huge interest from local residents, and in fact, people all over the country.

“As far as we are aware we are the first dog coffee shop in Warwickshire. We have researched it and we are not aware of anymore in the county.”

The pair are also looking into offering other dog-related services for their customers in the future such as dog sitting, dog socialising sessions and birthday parties.

“We want to say a huge thank you to every hound who has bought their owners. We have had a huge amount of interest, much more than we initially expected, and we appreciate everyone who has visited, told their friends and spread the word of our new venture.

“It has been overwhelming seeing all the lovely hounds and their owners, and being able to create a happy community and environment together, for hounds and their owners to socialise together.”

Chiens et Cafe is open Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 6pm, Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Photos taken by Chloe Dodds who can be found on Instagram at: chloe.dodds64