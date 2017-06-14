Hundreds enjoy Kenilworth Lions’ Grand Show in Abbey Fields

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the sights and sounds of Kenilworth Lions’ annual Grand Show in Abbey Fields last weekend.

The show was opened by town mayor Cllr Kate Dickson after she arrived on a cavalcade of 18 motor trikes on Saturday June 10.

The cavalcade of trikes. Credit: John Whitehouse

Lions press officer John Whitehouse said although the event is not ticketed, turnout had likely increased from last year, despite the Kenilworth Show being held in Stoneleigh on the same day.

He added: “The feeling from all the stallholders was that attendance was very good.

“We were a little concerned with two events being held on the same day, but they appeal to different audiences in the main.

“But the weather was kind to us - the wind died down from the morning which was a bit of a challenge for the stallholders.”

Crowds assembling at the show. Credit: John Whitehouse

Music, food and drink, arena events, a fun fair and sideshow games such as a coconut shy kept visitors entertained throughout the afternoon.

And a variety of stalls run by several Kenilworth organisations enabled them to raise much needed funds.

John added: “The Lions want to break even at the show - we aim to provide a platform for other organisations to raise their own money.”

Cllr Kate Dickson choosing a raffle winner. Credit: John Whitehouse