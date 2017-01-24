HSBC to close Warwick branch

Another bank has announced that they will be closing their Warwick branch.

Today HSBC announced that they plan to close their branch on the High Street later this year.

The bank’s decision has come after a decline in people using branches for their banking needs.

Warwick’s branch closure is part of a wider HSBC announcement to close 62 branches by the end of 2017.

HSBC has said that they have no intention to close any further branches in 2017 and this marks the end of its branch restructuring programme.

The Warwick branch will close on May 5.

Francesca McDonagh, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management for UK and Europe, said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing. More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as Touch and Voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

“More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels – an increase from 80% last year.

“The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

“We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers’ needs.

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by today’s announcement. We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us.

“We will offer customers individual sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up telephone, mobile or internet banking.”

HSBC is putting a number of measures in place for customers and the bank already has a partnership with the Post Office so customers can continue to carry out their day to day banking in all Post Office locations.

The Warwick Post Office in Market Place is open Monday to Thursday 9am to 5.30pm, Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm,

The news of the HSBC branch closure comes nearly two months after Natwest announced that they would be closing their Warwick branch on May 30.