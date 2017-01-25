HSBC branch in Balsall Common to close

Balsall Common’s HSBC branch is set to permanently close later this year, the bank has announced.

The bank said the closure is down to more people using online and mobile banking and fewer people coming into branch.

Balsall Common’s branch in Station Road will close on Friday June 9.

62 branches across the country are also being closed, including the branch in Warwick.

Francesca McDonagh, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management for UK and Europe, said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing.

“More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, and fewer people are using branches. “More than 90 per cent of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels.

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by today’s announcement.

“We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us. We will offer customers individual sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up telephone, mobile or internet banking.”

Customers will still be able to use Balsall Common’s post office to carry out day to day banking once the branch closes.

HSBC’s Kenilworth branch is not closing.