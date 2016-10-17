Hit-and-run in Leamington leaves man hospitalised

A man was hospitalised with head injuries after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident in the Parade in Leamington on Saturday evening (October 15).

The incident happened at around 7pm outside the Co-op supermarket, when the car hit the 46-year-old man. The car involved did not stop.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the red Vauxhall Astra on the bottom right of this CCTV image

Two ambulances and a paramedic support team were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Bystanders said he hit his head on the road after the collision and fell unconscious. On our arrival he was sitting upright but still in the road.

“He suffered a laceration to his forehead.

“He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire and got there at about 8.15pm.”

Warwickshire Police have spoken to a number of witnesses and would particularly like to speak to the driver of a red Vauxhall Astra that was seen in the area at the time. A CCTV image has been released of the car in question.

The driver could have important information regarding the collision.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 295 of Saturday October 15.