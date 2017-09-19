High hopes for this year’s Warwick Town Bonfire

Warwick Town Bonfire will once again be returning in November but will now have a new home.

The annual bonfire and fireworks event is organised by the Warwick Lions and the Warwick Rotary club.

Every year the event helps to raise money for local charities and good causes and last year more than £26,000 was raised.

This year’s event, which is scheduled to take place on November 4, will be moving to a new home and will now take place within the main grounds of Warwick Racecourse.

Previously the bonfire was on a grass area next to the Racing club, a few metres away.

The Bonfire will be across the running track on the common where the fireworks are located.

A new location means that this year’s event will have improved facilities and new features such as a two-part fireworks display.

Firstly, there will be a short children’s display, which starts at 6pm and lasts around eight minutes.

The bonfire itself will be lit at 6.30pm followed by the main firework display, which will be set to music.

Thanks to extra funding from the organisers it hoped that this year’s bonfire and firework display will top previous years.

Being relocated means that the covered racecourse stands will be available for the event if the weather is bad, the event will benefit from the racecourse’s PA system and the Scudamore Bar will be open.

There will also be a steel band will providing entertainment and children’s play areas at both entrances on Hampton Road and Bread and Meat Close

There will be the usual hot food and drinks stands, light stick sales and the popular punch stall.

The racecourse will be providing the on-line ticketing and tickets are on sale now from the racecourse web site https://warwicktickets.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Tickets bought in advance will cost £6 for adults and children over 14 and £1 for children aged between three and 14-years old.

Entry will be free for children aged under three-years-old.

Anyone wishing to pay at the gate on the night will pay £8 for adults and children over 14 and £2 for children aged three to 14.

From October advance tickets at the lower price can be purchased in Warwick from: Torry’s Hardware; the main Post Office, Claridges, Cabin News, Mellors, Warwick vacuum shop, the Tourist Information Centres in Warwick and Leamington as well as the Woodloes Post Office and The Larder Box Cafe at Chase Meadows.

For further information go to www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk