BMA call off junior doctors strike action planned for next week

A strike by Junior Doctors planned for next week has been called off by the British Medical Association, The BMA.

Junior Doctors were due to walk out over a dispute regarding new contracts due to be imposed by Health Minister Jeremy Hunt in October as part of the Government’s promise to create a seven day NHS service.

But this afternoon, Monday September 5, next week’s strike action was called off, although walkouts planned for October and November may still take place.

BMA Junior Doctors’ Contracts Chair Ellen McCourt said: “Over the past few days we have been described as radical, we have been described as militant, we have been described as prioritising ourselves over our patient’s safety.

“This is not true.

“Patient safety remains doctors’ primary concern. For the first time in this dispute NHS England have told us that a service under such pressure cannot cope with the notice period for industrial action given. Our hospitals are chronically under staffed. Our NHS is desperately underfunded. We have to listen to our colleagues when they tell us that they need more time to keep patients safe.

“We have also listened to the concerns of working doctors, patient groups and the public. Thousands of you have been in touch, your level of anger over the Secretary of State’s imposed contract remains high, but at the same time you want to keep your patients safe during industrial action.

“The BMA is therefore suspending the industrial action planned for the week of 12 September. The remaining programme of industrial action stays in place.

“This does not absolve the Secretary of State. He continues to ignore our request to stop the imposition. He continues to force upon junior doctors a contract that discriminates against carers, parents, doctors with disabilities and women, a contract that devalues our time and a contract that disincentives careers in our most struggling specialties. He continues to strive towards an uncosted, unfunded, unstaffed extended seven day service. He continues to disregard the concerns junior doctors have about staffing shortages and patient safety.

“Future action is, however, still avoidable. The BMA has repeatedly said that it will call off further action if the Secretary of State stops his imposition of the contract, listen to the concerns of junior doctors, and works with us to negotiate a contract, based upon fresh agreed principles, that has the confidence of junior doctors.

“There are four weeks until October. The Secretary of State must use this time to listen and act.”